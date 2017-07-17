RAPF REPORTS: POLICE INVESTIGATE DROWNING

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16 yr. old who lived in the USVI and was on the island on vacation residing in West End, Anguilla.

On Monday 10th July 2017 at about 5:30pm a report was made to The Valley Police Station of an alleged drowning incident which occurred off the west course of Anguilla.

Initial investigations by members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force revealed that the victim, Daiman Wallace was on a fishing trip when he was discovered missing from a boat he was sitting in. A search for him was immediately launched by his father who later found his lifeless body and attempted CPR.

The body of the victim was brought back to the island where EMTs attempted CPR before the body was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor who was on the scene.

A postmortem has been ordered by the Coroner.

The Acting Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.