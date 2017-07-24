RAPF REPORTS: North Side Resident on bail for obstruction and impeding the search process of a Customs Officer

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 18th July, arrested and charged a resident of North Side with obstruction and impeding the search process by a Customs Officer whilst at the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.

The defendant, who was taken before the Magistrate’s Court on the said day was granted bail in the sum of EC $40,000.00 with one surety to be of good behaviour and keep the peace.

