RAPF REPORTS: ASSOCIATED STORY TO THE ROBBERY

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is advising members of the public to exhibit extreme care and caution when they are out and about especially during this period leading up to the carnival season in Anguilla.

In recent times there has been an increase in burglaries, thefts and robberies by armed assailants across the island.

We are also encouraging all persons if you see any suspicious activity at any time to please call the police and inform them of such an occurrence.