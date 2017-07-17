RAPF REPORTS: 28 YRS. OLD MAN FROM CAULS BOTTOM ON REMAND FOR BURGLARY AND DRUG OFFENCES

The Royal Anguilla Police Force has arrested and charged a male of Cauls Bottom with four (4) counts of burglary and one (1) each of possession and cultivation of cannabis.

The alleged offender, who was charged with the offences on Monday 10th July, 2017 was taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 11th July, 2017 where he was remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison. He is due back before the court on 26th September, 2017.

Rogers arrest comes as a result of police investigations into a spate of burglaries in and around The Quarter in the last two weeks.