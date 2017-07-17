RAPF REPORT: POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERY

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 11th July, 2017 responded to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where a male victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower body was being treated.

Initial investigation by the police revealed that the victim who had visited the ATM machine at the Bank of Nova Scotia at about 8:15pm was robbed and also suffered a gunshot wound. On the scene police discovered ballistic evidence which confirmed that the injury to Mr. Hodge was caused by a gun shot.

As the Police continues investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area of the Fairplay Commercial Complex and may have witnessed this shooting and robbery incident or have any information regarding this shooting and robbery to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure websites.

There is one male in custody assisting the police with the investigation.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)