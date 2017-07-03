QUEEN’S RELAY BATON ARRIVES IN ANGUILLA

Mr. Cardigan Connor, Anguillian triplets and sports representatives

The Queen’s Relay Baton, now being taken throughout the British Commonwealth, arrived in Anguilla on Wednesday evening, June 28, from St. Kitts aboard Air Sunshine.

It was arranged for the baton to be taken around Anguilla by various modes of transportation on Thursday, June 29.
Arrangements for its travel in Anguilla was organized through the Department of Sports & the Anguilla Commonwealth Games Association.
A diferent version of the Queen’s Baton was brought to Anguilla in 2014 for the first time.

