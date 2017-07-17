PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS & THE ANGUILLA NATIONAL CELEBRATIONS COMMITTEE

Tuesday July 11th, 2017:

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Anguilla National Celebrations Committee have announced that the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine will be launched on Wednesday July 26th, 2017 instead of Friday July 28th, 2017 as previously circulated.

The brief ceremony will take place at 10am at the General Post Office in the Valley. Persons are being encouraged to take advantage of an Early Bird Special where they can pre-purchase copies at the Ministry of Home Affairs during the period Monday July 17th – 26th, 2017 at a reduced cost of US$12.00 or EC$30.00. Persons taking advantage of the Early Bird Special can pick up their copy or copies of the magazine on the day of the launch upon presentation of the receipt.

Thereafter the magazines will be available at a number of outlets at a cost of US$15.00 or EC$40.00 per copy. Outlets will include the Ministry of Home Affairs, General Post Office, Inland Revenue Department, Treasury Department, the AHTA and ATB, The Anguilla Drug Store and the Airport and Seaport.

The glossy and colourful 154 page magazine contains a number of messages from H.E. The Governor, Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, the Deputy Governor, Director General of the OECS and President of the Anguilla Christian Council and Evangelical Association respectively.

Messages also come from the President of APANY, the Secretary of the AXA-UK Association and the President of the Anguilla National Youth Council among others.

The 50th Anniversary Commemorative Magazine contains an extensive number of articles and features on Anguilla in such key areas as Physical Infrastructure, Health, Education, Religion, Legal, Media and Communications and Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

Of historical note are the inclusion of a number of pictures, newspaper clippings and articles contributed by Mr. Paul Ketteridge, a British Engineer Surveyor who was working in Anguilla during the time of the revolution. These are interspersed throughout the publication.

An attractive photo gallery which includes scenes from the Golden Jubilee celebrations round off the magazine.

Members of the general public are being urged to purchase their copies early before stocks are depleted.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)