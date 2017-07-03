PRACTICAL LESSONS FOR RISK REDUCTION AND SAFETY

Schoolchildren and adult members of the Anguillian community obtained varied practical lessons in risk reduction and safety when they attended the 9th such fair on the grounds of the Agricultural Department on Friday, June 23.

The seventeen listed booth operators were the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources, ANGLEC, the National Chronic Disease Unit, Nutrition & Health Promotion Unit, Department of Health Protection, CuisinArt Resort & Spa, Anguilla Air & Sea Ports Authority, Anguilla Fire & Rescue Service, Anguilla Red Cross, Four Seasons Resort, Post Office, Medical Air Service Ambulance (MASA), Caribbean Eye Care, Department of Infrastructure and Communications, SOL, Delta Petroleum, and the Department of Disaster Management.

Governor Christina Scott, whose office has responsibility for disaster management, spoke mainly on the theme of the fair “United Hands in Safety”. She stressed the need for everyone in the private and public sectors, civil society and non-governmental organisations, to work together. “For that reason, I am incredibly pleased that there are seventeen booths here representing all sectors in Anguilla,” she said. “I thank all of you for your time and effort in arranging the fair. There is a lot of information for all in Anguilla to benefit from.”

Mr. David Gumbs, CEO of the Anguilla Electricity Company, was pleased that his organisation was one of the two platinum sponsors, the other being Delta Petroleum – along with the silver sponsors SOL and ABC Supplies. He emphasised that it was very important for his company to support measures relating to safety awareness and practices to avoid unfortunate events. In declaring open the fair, he was grateful to all for their participation and support.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Jennifer Gumbs, was delighted that the Nutrition and Health Promotion Department, where she serves as Senior Health Educator, was the winner of this year’s Risk Reduction Award.

“The department plays an integral role in the delivery of Primary Health Care Services in the Health Authority of Anguilla,” she said in message to the organisers of the Risk Reduction and Safety Fair. “One of my department’s main objectives is to improve the nutritional status and physical activity level of the Anguillian population by empowering individuals to take control of their lives. This means enabling individuals to adopt safe and healthy lifestyles.”

There were short presentations on crowd management and emergency evacuation – as part of the fair – by representatives of the Royal Anguilla Police Force and the Emergency Services. There was also a safety demonstration by the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Services.