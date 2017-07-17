“PLAY AND YOU’LL BE JUST LIKE ME” says Super Lotto Millionaire

Anguilla’s first Super Lotto winner, Mr Keith “Chinnix” Brooks, has received his cheque for 4 million and 80 thousand EC dollars.

Brooks is one of two players who won the Super Lotto Jackpot drawn on June 16th 2017. The other winner is from Jamaica.

“We’re pleased to know that he is now a part of Caribbean’s Lottery rich history having joined a long list of super lotto millionaires. Since the start of this year, Super Lotto has generated over US$2.4 million in prizes for over 80 thousand winners,” Paula Williams, Office Manager for Anguilla and St Maarten, proudly announced during the special cheque presentation on Thursday 6th July.

She stated: “At Caribbean Lottery, we remain committed to our customers’ first approach to gaming – operating with the highest levels of integrity, transparency, responsibility and service.”

Williams continued: “Mr Brooks’ tremendous luck is a story of consistency and love for the game. He has been playing since the introduction of the game, in Anguilla, with the same numbers. While we celebrate this moment with him, we encourage other players to continue trying their luck at the game as they too can come a super lotto millionaire.”

Chief Minister Victors Banks, who was the then Minister of Finance in 1997, acknowledged that he signed the agreement for this Lottery which has now morphed into the Caribbean Lottery. He observed:

“Over the years – 20 years – we’ve complained that a super lottery has never been won in Anguilla…Just recently we have been discussing the renewal of the licence of the Caribbean Lottery and I think we have just about completed negotiations on that and the fact that we have a super lottery winner will be very, very important in making us feel good about signing up to the Caribbean Lottery for the licence again.”

Mr Banks went on to say: “You can’t win if you don’t participate, and it could not have happened to a nicer guy. And those of you who would ask the question, why he is so lucky? The thing is that he’s lucky because he has played the lottery and you don’t know how much he has lost over the years. So it costs something to win something. Cost, effort – sometimes it’s financial, sometimes it’s personal involvement and hard work, and it causes a lot of stress when you buy a ticket and you realize there’s a possibility you can lose a lot of money. But also hanging out there is the hope you can win, and it is on that hope on which the Caribbean Lottery and other organizations like this are able to attract customers.”

He further indicated, “The Caribbean Lottery has continued to perform in the sense that their level of integrity of the lottery has been maintained. They have continued to pay all the prizes that have been won, and they continue to ensure that the public is aware of who the winners are. That is an important aspect of this, even though a number of us would like to win money and have nobody else know.”

“Thanks very much to Caribbean Lotto for giving me this opportunity to make my life a little bit better, financially, than it was a couple months ago,” said Anguilla’s new Super Lotto Millionaire, Keith Brooks.

“I heard them (the public) talking about luck, but there is no luck in playing the lottery. It’s hard work, dedication and prayer. Ask God faithfully to help you with the winnings…That’s the only luck you need – God’s luck along with hard work. My last advice is to play and you’ll be like me. And don’t give up when you play – just continue to play until you find that lucky day,” he opined.

Brooks purchased a 6 dollar ticket from one of the Caribbean Lotto agents, Ms Dainy Victor of Moving Violations in The Valley. She will receive a commission for selling the winning ticket.