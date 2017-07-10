OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF CONDOLENCE THE LATE MRS. VIOLA WINIFRED CONNOR IN RECOGNITION OF HER INVALUABLE CONTRIBUTION TO ANGUILLA IN THE AREA OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

The Government and people of Anguilla join in expressing our sympathies on the passing of Mrs. Viola Winifred Connor of Blowing Point.

Viola was actively involved in the life of her church and her community throughout most of her life. She was considered to be one of the founding members and stalwarts of the Blowing Point Maranatha Methodist Church. In addition, she was very active in community life including serving on the Poor Law Board and Welfare Department Liaison Community Welfare Officer and President of the Blowing Point Community Policing Watch Committee, an organization which works closely with the Royal Anguilla Police Force to reduce crime and deviant behavior within the Blowing Point Community. Viola also served as the Scout Master for the 6th Anguilla Boy Scouts of Blowing Point during the 1990s. Viola dedicated and committed her life to the community and her church to ensure that the social needs of the society were met. Viola was a shining example of what it meant to put country above self.

The late Mrs. Viola Winifred Connor was awarded with the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate in 2016 for her outstanding contribution to Social Development.

In keeping with EX MIN 15/535, all flags will be flown at Half Mast on Thursday July 6th, 2017 and Friday July 7th, 2017.

To the grieving husband and family and relatives of this proud Anguillian, we pray God’s guidance during these very difficult moments.

Hon. Cora Richardson Hodge (Mrs)

Minister of Home Affairs