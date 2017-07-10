MORRIS VANTERPOOL PRIMARY GRADUATES TWELVE
“Moving Forward, Onwards and Upwards” was the theme of the graduation ceremony of the Morris Vanterpool Primary School on Thursday evening, June 29, held at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church. Twelve graduates, eight boys and four girls, were listed for graduation. Mr. Michael Skellekie, principal of the school, welcomed the audience, and was pleased to introduce Mr. Kenval Richardson, an accomplished former student of the school, as the Chairman of the graduation ceremony.
The Keynote Speaker was Ms. Quincia Gumbs, a former student of the school and a graduate of Ryerson University. In her address on the theme of the ceremony, she encouraged the students to move forward, onwards and upwards and also reminded them of the impact that the school they are leaving had on their lives.
The presentation of Certificates and Awards was done by Mrs. Vanessa Hobson, one of the parents, assisted by teachers, Leonard Telemaque and Avecia Webster. The Valedictorian was Jahzara Hughes and the Salutatorian Melania Mathews.
There were two categories of awards. The first Special Presentations and the recipients were as follows:
Award for Visual Art: Jahzara Hughes
Award for Valedictorian and Salutatorian: Jahzara Huhes and Melania Mathew
The Franklin Richardson Award for the Most Outstanding Sportsman: Jévaunti Sasso
Delta Petroleum ‘Going the Extra Mile Award’: Melania Mathew
The RAPF Corporate Citizen Award: Dwaynesha Duncan –Van Heyningen
P.E Coaches Sports Award (Female): Melania Mathew
P.E Coaches Sports Award (Male): Gerron Hodge
The Sylvene Petty Award – Best Behaved Student: Dwaynesha Duncan-Van Heyningen
The Sylvene Petty Award –Most Improved Academic Performance: Lacoyé Hodge
The Paul and Ruth Petty Award for Innovation: Lacoyé Hodge
The following were School Awards:
Renae Astaphan: Most Outstanding Performance in Science and Mathematics
Dwaynesha Duncan-Van Heyningen: Best Behaved Female Student
Most Improved Performance in ICT
Jahzara Hughes:
Most Outstanding Performance in Language Arts, Music, Spanish and ICT
Outstanding Performance in Social Studies
Most Outstanding Female CPEA Student and
Most Outstanding CPEA Student Overall
Melania Mathew: Most Outstanding Performance in Social Studies
Outstanding Performance in Language Arts
Kemoni Browne: Outstanding Punctuality
K’ondre Gardner: Improvement in Conduct
Marquain Gumbs: Outstanding Punctuality
Gerron Hodge: Outstanding Punctuality
Lacoyé Hodge: Most Outstanding Male CPEA Student
Simeon Olton: Very Good Conduct and Helpfulness
Shaheim Proctor: Outstanding Punctuality
Jévaunti Sasso: Best Behaved Male Student,
Most Outstanding Punctuality and Attendance
Most Improved CPEA Student