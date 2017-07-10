MORRIS VANTERPOOL PRIMARY GRADUATES TWELVE

“Moving Forward, Onwards and Upwards” was the theme of the graduation ceremony of the Morris Vanterpool Primary School on Thursday evening, June 29, held at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church. Twelve graduates, eight boys and four girls, were listed for graduation. Mr. Michael Skellekie, principal of the school, welcomed the audience, and was pleased to introduce Mr. Kenval Richardson, an accomplished former student of the school, as the Chairman of the graduation ceremony.

The Keynote Speaker was Ms. Quincia Gumbs, a former student of the school and a graduate of Ryerson University. In her address on the theme of the ceremony, she encouraged the students to move forward, onwards and upwards and also reminded them of the impact that the school they are leaving had on their lives.

The presentation of Certificates and Awards was done by Mrs. Vanessa Hobson, one of the parents, assisted by teachers, Leonard Telemaque and Avecia Webster. The Valedictorian was Jahzara Hughes and the Salutatorian Melania Mathews.

There were two categories of awards. The first Special Presentations and the recipients were as follows:

Award for Visual Art: Jahzara Hughes

Award for Valedictorian and Salutatorian: Jahzara Huhes and Melania Mathew

The Franklin Richardson Award for the Most Outstanding Sportsman: Jévaunti Sasso

Delta Petroleum ‘Going the Extra Mile Award’: Melania Mathew

The RAPF Corporate Citizen Award: Dwaynesha Duncan –Van Heyningen

P.E Coaches Sports Award (Female): Melania Mathew

P.E Coaches Sports Award (Male): Gerron Hodge

The Sylvene Petty Award – Best Behaved Student: Dwaynesha Duncan-Van Heyningen

The Sylvene Petty Award –Most Improved Academic Performance: Lacoyé Hodge

The Paul and Ruth Petty Award for Innovation: Lacoyé Hodge

The following were School Awards:

Renae Astaphan: Most Outstanding Performance in Science and Mathematics

Dwaynesha Duncan-Van Heyningen: Best Behaved Female Student

Most Improved Performance in ICT

Jahzara Hughes:

Most Outstanding Performance in Language Arts, Music, Spanish and ICT

Outstanding Performance in Social Studies

Most Outstanding Female CPEA Student and

Most Outstanding CPEA Student Overall

Melania Mathew: Most Outstanding Performance in Social Studies

Outstanding Performance in Language Arts

Kemoni Browne: Outstanding Punctuality

K’ondre Gardner: Improvement in Conduct

Marquain Gumbs: Outstanding Punctuality

Gerron Hodge: Outstanding Punctuality

Lacoyé Hodge: Most Outstanding Male CPEA Student

Simeon Olton: Very Good Conduct and Helpfulness

Shaheim Proctor: Outstanding Punctuality

Jévaunti Sasso: Best Behaved Male Student,

Most Outstanding Punctuality and Attendance

Most Improved CPEA Student