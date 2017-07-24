LuxFinity Anguilla’s New Villa Management and Concierge Services Officially Launched!

Wednesday July 19th, 2017: The Valley, Anguilla, Kalyn Mairyshaw, a young Anguillian entrepreneur today officially announces the launch of her new Villa Management and Concierge service, LuxFinity.

With a focus on p roviding quality services personalized to the needs of individuals, couples, families or corporate client’s, LuxFinity’s vision is to be Anguilla’s foremost villa management & concierge provider with effective best practice application, across their client base.

The dynamic team and strong network enables it to offer its current and potential villa owners with a full scope of services which will achieve their business goals. Their concierge team are experience hosts which acts as front door ambassadors, handling bookings, greeting of guests, arranging of transport & excursions and working with the property owners to optimize international search rankings through their website www.luxfinityanguilla.com.

Kalyn Mairyshaw, Founder of LuxFinity said “We aim to differentiate ourselves through a highly tailored approach towards each of our clients. I believe that an effective management partnership requires going beyond the day-to-day unattached villa management role, into a more proactive and specialized approach to the needs of each client.”

LuxFinity promises to offer complete management packages which is hospitality driven and welcomes all interested villa owners to contact the team through email info@luxfinityanguilla.com, mobile +12645845887 or by visiting their website at www.luxfinityanguilla.com for more information.

– Press R

elease

Kalyn Mairyshaw