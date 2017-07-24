LATE PASTOR, BUILDER CELEBRATED BY FAIRPLAY COMPLEX

The late Thomas Richardson of Pond Ground, East End, Anguilla, a well-known former Apostolic Church Pastor and a skilled builder, was celebrated at Fairplay Commercial Complex on Friday, July 14, the day of his funeral.

On its way from Two Sons’ Funeral Home, to the Church of God (Holiness) on the Queen Elizabeth Avenue, the funeral procession stopped at Fairplay Commercial Complex where the deceased once played a vital role as contractor. The event was arranged by Mr. Quincy Gumbs, Managing Director of Fairplay Group of Companies and owner of the family business.

Speaking to The Anguillian on Tuesday, this week, Mr. Gumbs spoke about Pastor Richardson as follows: “He was the contractor at Fairplay Complex, one of his biggest projects he was involved in Anguilla before he retired. Between 1992 and 1994 he put his all into making sure that the work was done. Prior to that, he was the contractor and builder for my house and the apartments in my yard. We trusted him and believed in him. He controlled the building costs and was excellent in understanding design plans. We took his body to the yard at Fairplay Complex as a fitting tribute to a man whom I consider to have been a very great man, a father, brother, friend and confidante. Without him we could not have had Fairplay Complex.”

During the well-attended event by workers in the surrounding area, Mr. Gumbs’ wife, Mrs. Sonia Gumbs, presented a bouquet of flowers to Pastor Richardson’s wife, Mrs. Aleana Richardson.

Mr. Gumbs continued: “When I visited him last year, on the 30th Anniversary of Fairplay Complex, I took a photograph of him and his wife holding a food basket we gave them. I developed that photograph and gave it to his wife in honour of all the years she took care of him and that was very significant to me.”

Mr. Gumbs was pleased with the number of persons who attended the event. “We had in attendance members of my staff, people at the bank and other offices and persons just visiting the complex. It was a very solemn and dignified procession,” he added.

After a long illness, at home, Pastor Richardson passed away on June 30 at the age of 89. For many years he served as Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church and was widely known and respected for his Christian witness, spiritual leadership and humility.