JNH Professional Training Institute Launches Cricket Academy

On Monday 18th July, JNH Professional Training Institute launched the JNH Cricket Academy. The Academy is the vision of Neville Hamilton along with his wife Tracelyn Hamilton. The cricket academy seeks to assist individuals who are serious about the game of cricket. Participants in the programme will benefit from educational scholarships, promotional support, sponsorship to assist with uniform and equipment, sportsmanship and linkages to cricket clubs/organizations.

Mr. Neville Hamilton, founder stated, “We will endeavor to provide the necessary programmes that will enable an individual to develop in whatever area is chosen; whether batting or bowling, bearing in mind that those two skills will not get you all the way. Fitness levels, knowledge of the game, adopting the right attitude, the willingness to take instructions and be corrected and individual commitment to the game will all contribute to success.”

He also expressed great anticipation in working with various entities such as the Anguilla Cricket Association, the Sports Department, Ministry of Social Development, Leeward Islands Cricket and West Indies Cricket programmes.

Congratulations were expressed to JNH Cricket Academy from such representatives as, President of the Cricket Association, Mr. Ralph Hodge, Mrs. Hyacinth Bradley, Community Service Planner; and Mr. Rollins Richardson, Acting Director of Sports. Parliamentary Secretary, Mr. Cardigan Connor stated; “A number of persons here in Anguilla has recognize the need for a cricket academy, but we need somebody to step up and make it happen… I wish you all the very best as you take this step.”

Interested person may contact Mr. Neville Hamilton at JNH Professional Training Institute at the Mason Complex – Unit 4. Tel:264 582 3180, email:jnhinstitute5@gmail.com