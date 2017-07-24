IRD: CORRUPTION, FRAUD WILL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN

With the arresting and charging of one of its employees for corruption, fraud and other related offences, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) says it is working tirelessly to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again.

The statement was issued on Monday, July 17, 2017, by the Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Mr. Kiel Connor. The full text is as follows:

“On Friday July 14th 2017, the Royal Anguilla Police Force issued a press release regarding the arrest and later charging of an individual on one (1) count of official corruption and eleven (11) counts of fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

“The Inland Revenue Department can confirm that there is a current investigation into the fraudulent issuing of Anguillian driver’s licenses by an employee of the Inland Revenue Department.

“The management of the Inland Revenue Department would like to inform the general public that the matter is being taken very seriously and an internal examination of policies and procedures is currently underway.

“As such, continuous efforts are being made and further precautionary measures are being set in place to prevent any recurrences of this issue and to maintain the integrity of the Inland Revenue Department.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and are working tirelessly to ensure that an incident of this nature doesn’t happen again. We would like to thank our customers for their continued confidence in the Inland Revenue Department.”

The above statement, by the Inland Revenue Department, followed a press release issued by the Royal Anguilla Police Force on July 14, 2017. That release is as follows:

“The Royal Anguilla Police Force, on Thursday 13th July, 2017 arrested and later charged 24 year old Deion Richardson of Roaches with one (1) count of official corruption and eleven (11) counts of fraud and breach of trust by a public officers.

“The arrest of Richardson came as a result of collaborative investigative work by members of the Traffic Department and the Inland Revenue Department concerning the fraudulent issue of Anguillian drivers’ license.

“This investigation will no doubt improve road safety by removing unqualified road users from the road,” said Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison.

“Richardson who appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday 14th July 2017 was granted bail in the sum of $70,000.00 with one surety to keep the peace and to be of good behaviour.

“He is due back in court on Thursday 14th December, 2017 to answer to the charges.