For the past two weeks, Paul and Dorothy O’Callaghan, with their 4 children Jake, Dylan, Lauri and Derek, who hail from Cork City, Ireland, have been exploring and enjoying as many Anguillian treasures as they could possibly fit into their 14-day vacation.

Going home to Cork on Friday the 7th July, they vowed to return to Anguilla, soon, to continue enjoying our tranquility wrapped in blue. With hard earned Scuba Padi certificates under their belts, and so, so many hilarious memories of halcyon days at Little Bay, Mead’s Bay, Rendezvous Bay, The Cove, Shoal Bays east and west, thrilling Hobie Cat sailing exploits at CuisinArt – and all those marvelous family dinners eaten at our stellar restaurants – they are determined to spread the word about their ‘holiday of a lifetime’ with all their family and friends.

– Contributed