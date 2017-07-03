FREEDOM FIGHTER/SOCIAL ACTIVIST ACCORDED NATIONAL FUNERAL

The Anguilla Government has again demonstrated its high regard and appreciation for the various sterling contributions of members of the island’s citizenry by granting a National Funeral to the late Carmencita Louise Woods, with all its attendant pomp and ceremony.

The former Anguillian Police Officer, loyal supporter of Revolutionary Leader James Ronald Webster, a member of the early Anguilla Peace Keeping Force, a dedicated freedom fighter and social activist, was born on January 10, 1942 and died on June 2, 2017. The National Funeral was held on Sunday, June 25, at the Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The capacity crowd included members of the Executive Council, House of Assembly, present and past Government officials, contingents of the Royal Anguilla Police Force, the Police/Community Band, Pathfinders and Drum Band and hundreds of other persons from all walks of life including family and friends. There was also a conspicuous escort by the motor cycle club of Anguilla.

The tributes were presided over by Methodist Minister-in-Training, Rev. Candis Niles, niece of the celebrated deceased.

At the start of the formal service, Minister of Social Development, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, acting for Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, delivered a tribute in which he spoke about the Government’s decision to accord a National Funeral to the recipient. He also traced her service to Anguilla over the years in the Police Force, the Peace Keeping Force and Social Security. The Minister was pleased to announce that the Government had decided to posthumously award the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate to Ms. Woods. He made the presentation to her grandson, Dr. Kyle Woods, and was of the view that the award was long overdue.

Barrister-at-Law, Mrs. Josephine Gumbs-Connor, listed as a Special Daughter of Ms. Woods, delivered the reflections. She said the deceased left Anguilla in 1961 and joined the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Police Force. “In returning home in late April 1967, she met with Mr. James Ronald Webster, Father of the Nation, whom she said asked her not to return to St. Kitts as he wanted her in service in Anguilla. She willingly agreed and joined the struggle of the Anguillian people. By May 31st 1967, the Peace Keeping Force was established in which Carmen was the first female officer. She served in the Police service and following that joined the Social Security Board on 1st August 1981 where she had been appointed as the first Inspector. At the age of 56 she retired from active service from Social Security having worked there for 17 years.”

Mrs. Gumbs-Connor spoke at length about Carmen’s love and dedication for her children, other relatives, as well as a number of young people in the community. The Barrister-at-Law continued: “She made no effort to hide her views as to the relationship between Britain and Anguilla either during the revolutionary period or in the years that followed. Carmen considered herself a gatekeeper, a soldier in the fight to ensure that Anguilla’s interests were never compromised and that Anguillians were second class citizens to no one.

“It is that revolutionary spirit that would have had her calling in to talk shows sometimes after the midnight hour to share her views. She was a straight shooter, unapologetic, and when necessary would give that note of warning to the people of Anguilla reminding them of the battles fought in the past and urging them to be prepared to stand up and defend her island home. One could not help but to admire that in every protest march – that she felt it was necessary to protect Anguilla’s democracy – she was right in front… and she stayed current with the issues, many times ahead of the issues.”

Former Chief Minister, Mr. Hubert Hughes, with whose Anguilla United Movement Carmen had a close affinity, also paid tribute to her. He recalled the pivotal role that the Woods family played in the Anguilla Revolution and singled out Carmen for her particular service. He commended the Government for bestowing the national award on her as mentioned above.

Mr. Elkin Richardson, a close associate, took the opportunity to deliver words of comfort to Carmen’s family and friends and to read a message she purportedly had given him for everyone.

The homily was delivered by Seventh-day Adventist Minister Pastor Virgil Sams who served in Anguilla for five years following which he was posted to St. Eustatius. “She served her country well. We not only remember this great Anguillian, but her family as well as this is their moment of loss,” he said, as he delivered his message from the Old and New Testaments regarding a season for everything.

It was a most moving National Funeral and procession. A highlight was a gun salute – by the Police Firing Party under the command of Sergeant Brian Best – at the Seventh-day Adventist Shemei Tabernacle Cemetery at Long Bay. This was preceded by the presentation of the folded National Flag to Mrs. Marjorie Woods-Horsford, sister of the late honouree. The flag, presented by Sergeant Delvin Fleming, was earlier used to drape the heroine’s casket.