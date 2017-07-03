FOUR PASTORS ORDAINED IN ANGUILLA

The religious and spiritual life in Anguilla was given a boost when four candidates, two Anguillians and two Dominican Republic nationals, were ordained in the Ministry of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Their ordination on Sunday night, June 25, was attended en masse by the English and Spanish congregations of both sister churches at West End and South Hill, as well as Pastors and members of other evangelical denominations in Anguilla.

The four Ministers are Anguillian Pastor Artnell Richardson who was appointed Junior Pastor in 2008 and previously served as Men’s Ministry Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and Lay Minister; Anguillian Pastor Carol Richardson who has worked in the Youth Ministry of the Church for many years, holds an Associate Degree in Education and serves as a Kindergarten Teacher; Pastor Rosa Balbuena Azore who arrived in Anguilla from the Dominican Republic in 1993, started the Spanish Ministry at South Hill and was also instrumental in establishing a mission in Welches; and Pastor Victor Richardson who was born in the Dominican Republic, came to Anguilla in 2005 and now serves as Assistant Pastor at the South Hill Church.

They were ordained by the Chief Consecrator, Bishop Clarence Williams, National Overseer, Turks & Caicos Islands and Member of the Regional Plurality Team in the Leeward Islands – assisted by Bishop Dr. Samuel Daniel, District Overseer in Anguilla. Other platform personnel were District Evangelist, Bishop Evan Brooks, and Pastor Marlene Lewis-Brooks.

In a stern address to the ministerial candidates, Bishop Williams, speaking through an English/Spanish Language interpreter, told them about their responsibilities to God, the Church and the wider community. “Irrespective of the languages of your congregations, you are sent to preach to all manner of persons in Anguilla, not only those in the Church, but those who are on drugs; those who have problems in marriages, behaviour or health. You are a Minister to every human being,” he told them in part.

The presiding Bishop went on: “As Ministers of the Gospel of Christ, it is necessary for you to pray without ceasing for the salvation of Anguilla. Here are the areas of governance you must pray for: the Executive, the Premier, Ministers, Opposition, Parliamentary Secretary; Permanent Secretaries, Judiciary and the Governor. The Governors of the British Overseas Territories are appointed by the Queen and sometimes their messages do not synchronise with the views of the people. The Minister in the Church is not called to be the spoiler but to be the healer and restorer, ensuring that there is no division among the people but rather that they come together in unity.”

Bishop Williams also outlined the various other responsibilities of the Ministers and exhorted them “to live a life of discipline and integrity, to be firm, yet gentle; strict, but not forgetting mercy.”

He took the opportunity to speak about the beauty of Anguilla, the hospitality of its people and offered his best wishes to all.