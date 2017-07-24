Fly-CHL Resumes Service Into Anguilla For The Winter 2017/2018 Season

The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce the resumption of Caribbean Helicopter Limited’s (Fly-CHL) service into Anguilla for the Winter 2017/2018 Tourist Season.

Fly-CHL will offer a scheduled service with direct flights from Antigua to Anguilla. The flights will operate twice a day, every Monday and Friday with service beginning from November 3rd, 2017 through to March 2018. All flights are bookable from July 1st 2017 via www.flychl.com.

The Anguilla Tourist Board remains committed to encouraging and supporting additional access options for Anguilla. The Chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board, Mrs. Donna Banks noted, “We are thrilled to learn that Fly-CHL is once again resuming scheduled flights to Anguilla. It is obvious that the airline sees the value of doing business with Anguilla and these additional flights will give visitors even more options for seamless connectivity into and out of Anguilla. This seasonal flight is important to accommodate guests especially from the UK and Europe who remain loyal to the Antigua route and who have continued to be challenged with connectivity over this hub. We welcome Fly-CHL as another airline partner and look forward to the overall expansion of this route”

Fly-CHL holds an Antiguan Air Operators Certificate issued by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority and is also licensed as an Approved Maintenance Organisation, with hangar facilities located at Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport.Fly-CHL provides many services to Antigua and Barbuda and the Eastern Caribbean region.

Flight schedules and prices are as follows;

Antigua – Anguilla

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM (Monday)

05:30 PM – 06:20 PM (Friday)

ONE WAY ANU – AXA

Regular – USD$201.75

Fully Flexible – USD $223.75

Anguilla – Antigua

01:10 PM – 02:00 PM (Monday)

06:40 PM – 07:30 PM (Friday)

ONE WAY AXA – ANU

Regular USD $218.75

Fully Flexible USD $240.75

ROUND TRIP

Regular USD $420.50

Fully Flexible USD $464.50 USD

