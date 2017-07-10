Final Awards Ceremony For Central Christian School

On Tuesday 4th July the Central Christian School held a formal closing and award ceremony for students, teachers and parents.

The privately-run school, located in Rey Hill, will not be opening its doors in September coming.

The Central Christian School was the only institution offering both academic and Christian education. It opened in 2000 to pre-school children and quickly expanded. The following year, in 2001, the primary department started with grades from two to six. The award ceremony included subject and performance awards to students at all grade level, and appreciation was given to those parents and teachers who dedicated their time to the school over the years.

