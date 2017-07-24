Fees for the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority

Road Bay Port – Passenger Fees

Embarkation Tax – US$5 per day trip passenger

Passenger Security Fees – US$3 per passenger

Special Port Dues – US$2 per passenger

Hence, US$10 per passenger

Road Bay Port – Vessel Fees

Port Dues

1. The following rates shall be charged, paid and collected in respect of all vessels of 20 tons gross and upwards entering inwards, and shall be paid to the Superintendent by the masters of such vessels immediately upon their coming to an entry—

(a) Vessel of 20 tons but not exceeding 50 tons ……………….. 50.00

(b) Vessel exceeding 50 tons but not exceeding 100 tons ……….90.00

(c) Vessel exceeding 100 tons but not exceeding 250 tons …………..180.00

(d) Vessel exceeding 250 tons but not exceeding 500 tons …………240.00

(e) Vessel exceeding 500 tons but not exceeding 1000 tons ……….350.00

(f) Vessel exceeding 1000 tons but not exceeding 2000 tons …………500.00

(g) Vessel exceeding 2000 tons ………………………………………..800.00

Exemptions

2. Port dues shall not be chargeable or payable in respect of—

(a) Her Majesty’s ships of war or those of any foreign government; or

(b) Any pleasure yacht which the Superintendent is satisfied has not entered for the purpose of trade or commerce; or

(c) Any ferryboats registered in Anguilla.

Blowing Point Ferry Port

Embarkation Tax

1. Passengers who are belongers or residents of Anguilla—

Children under 12 years of age ……………………………………….. Free

Children 12 years or older, and Adults …………………………… 13.00

2. Passengers who are citizens or residents of St. Martin / St. Maarten—

Children under 12 years of age …………………………………… Free

Children 12 years or older, and Adults …………………………… 13.00

3. Passengers, other than persons mentioned in items 1 and 2, who undertake a day or shopping trip to St. Martin / St. Maarten—

Children under 12 years of age …………………………………. Free

Children 12 years or older, and Adults ……………………………… 13.00

4. Passengers, other than persons mentioned in items 1 and 2, who remain in Anguilla for a period of 12 hours or less—

Fees for the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority

Children under 12 years of age ……………………………………. Free

Children 12 years or older, and Adults ……………………………… 13.00

5. Passengers, other than persons mentioned in items 1, 2 and 3, who remain in Anguilla for a period of more than 12 hours—

Children under 5 years of age…………………………….. Free

Children between 5 and 12 years………………………………………. 26.80

Children 12 years or older, and Adults ……………………………… 53.00

Passenger Security Fees – US$3 per passenger

Tourism Levy

Each passenger who is traveling to the Anguilla-St. Maarten Port in Simpson Bay is charged a fee of US$5 upon departure.

Blowing Point Ferry Port – Vessel Fees

Port Dues

1. The following rates shall be charged, paid and collected in respect of all vessels of 20 tons gross and upwards entering inwards, and shall be paid to the Superintendent by the masters of such vessels immediately upon their coming to an entry—

(a) Vessel of 20 tons but not exceeding 50 tons …………………….. 50.00

(b) Vessel exceeding 50 tons but not exceeding 100 tons ……………90.00

(c) Vessel exceeding 100 tons but not exceeding 250 tons …………180.00

(d) Vessel exceeding 250 tons but not exceeding 500 tons ………240.00

(e) Vessel exceeding 500 tons but not exceeding 1000 tons ……350.00

(f) Vessel exceeding 1000 tons but not exceeding 2000 tons …………500.00

(g) Vessel exceeding 2000 tons ……………………………………….800.00

Exemptions

2. Port dues shall not be chargeable or payable in respect of—

(a) Her Majesty’s ships of war or those of any foreign government; or

(b) Any pleasure yacht which the Superintendent is satisfied has not entered for the purpose of trade or commerce; or

(c) Any ferryboats registered in Anguilla.

Port Fees

At the Blowing Point port, a fee of US$10 is imposed on each trip made by a ferry or charter boat.