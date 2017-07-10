EXHIBITOR BOOTH INCENTIVE PRIZE CEREMONY

On July 04th the Essential Services Sub-Committee and Scotia Bank Anguilla Ltd held a prize giving ceremony for the winners of the 2017 Safety Fair.

Mr. Valdez Johnson, Scotiabank’s Commercial Services Officer, remarked: “As the 2017 theme states United Hands in Safety, Scotiabank Anguilla Ltd is happy to join hands with the Department of Disaster Management and the various departments, as we all need to work hand in hand to help promote a safer Anguilla for all. We sometimes take these small activities for granted. I can positively say that these booth exhibits not only bring the different organizations together but also educate the ordinary man on the street in ways that they can keep their work place or homes a safe environment.”

The awardees were:

Prize 1 – Superior Safety Presentation Award: The Anguilla Electricity Co. Ltd.

Prize 2 – Safety Excellence Award : The Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service

Prize 3 – Star Safety Award : The Anguilla Air and Seaport Authority

Prize 4 – Positive Prevention Award : The Anguilla Red Cross