Employability Training Sessions with the Youth EXPOSURE and Job Link-Up Clients

The Department of Youth and Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Employability Training which was held in collaboration with the Anguilla Community College on June 30th, 2017, to recognise the clients of the Anguilla Service Corps (Youth EXPOSURE Programme) and the JESDI (Job Link-Up) Programme.

The Employability Training was held over a one month period with the aim of assisting the clients in becoming more employable as they are preparing to exit both prorgammes within the next three months. The clients were engaged in a series of training, in areas such as; searching and applying for jobs, how to produce well-written application, letters and resumes/CVs and how to prepare for an interview.

For the final session clients engaged in a mock interview that was conducted by four seasoned (4) Human Resource personnel from local businesses such as: – Four Seasons Resort, ANGLEC, St. James Medical School and Malliouhana Resort. This process allowed each client the opportunity to experience the interview process first hand.

During the closing ceremony, remarks were given by the Dean of Studies of the Anguilla Community College – Dr. Leroy Hill and the Senior Programme Officer – Youth Development -Ms. Joleyne Robin. Ms. Robin encouraged the clients to “take advantage of every opportunity and to positively develop and move forward in life” . The participants were awarded Certificates for successfully completing the training at the end of the ceremony.

If you would like to know more about the Anguilla Service Corps (Youth EXPOSURE) Programme and the JESDI (Job Link-Up Programme), please contact the Department of Youth and Culture by emailing the Programme Officer – Youth, Ms. Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or the Field Officer, Ms. Kemoloy Murphy at Kemoloy.murphy@gov.ai, respectively, or telephone (264) 498 3792 /497 0969. You can also visit our Facebook page at DYC Anguilla for constant updates on this programme.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)