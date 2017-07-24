CONFLICT RESOLUTION TRAINING

The past two weeks saw the realisation of a concern that Mr. Frankie Rogers, Managing Director of JTR Advance Security Services Ltd, had for his Staff and the service JTR is expected to deliver.

Conflict Resolution occurs frequently and though there is no one way to solve any issue developing a working strategy will boost staff confidence and enhance their performances.

JNH Professional Training Institute applauds Mr. Rogers for investing in his frontline officers. Frontline workers are an organisation’s most valuable resource. They are the ones that truly represent the organisation since they are the first, and sometimes the only, contact for the services they provide.

The officers were taught various topics that complement interacting with customers, and effective dealing with conflict.

JNH Professional Training Institute would like to express deepest appreciation to JTR Advance Security Services for giving us the opportunity to serve them, to the officers for their attention and participation and for enduring the four days of training.

JNH Professional Training Institute is committed to providing clients with the tools necessary for development and enhancement of appropriate personal values, work ethics, professionalism and leadership skills in a supportive learning environment that promote excellence.