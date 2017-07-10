CENTRAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CLASS OF 2017

On Monday 3 July, Central Christian School held its 10th and final graduation ceremony after opening its doors back in 2000. The privately-run school, graduated 10 young minds to begin their studies at the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School in September.

Pastor Dwayne Adams, who has been a teacher at ALHCS for over two decades, welcomed guests and delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the Pastor Cecil Richardson. He also gave the students some useful advice on beginning this new chapter at ALHCS

Principal Mr. Charlie Connor remarked, “Graduating Class of 2017, as faith would have it, you would be the last class graduating from Central Christian School. Like all those who have graduated from Central Christian School before you, you have had the opportunity, honour and privilege to have gotten an ‘Education For time and Eternity’ as the school motto stated.” He went on, “On behalf of all the teachers, and myself, I wish you every success. We are expecting to hear only good things about you. Congratulations Class of 2017.”

The Keynote Speakers of the evening were former students Kasem Thompson and Shaunda Richardson. The graduating class of 2017 comprised: Valedictorian – Lyse-Andría Franklin, Salutatorian- Zcriz Hodge, Lo’Marah Harrigan, Kadmiel Porter, Keiana Vanterpool, Ellis Harrigan, Verejee Hodge, Cayenne Jeffers, Tyisha Reid and Jafreisie Webster.