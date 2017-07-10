Author Elliot J. Harrigan releases ‘From the Beginning’ Book takes teaching on biblical marriage, connects it to current atmosphere of moral decadence, conflict on marriage

PHILADELPHIA – Author Elliot J. Harrigan believes that family, in the context of marriage, is the foundation for moral and ethical life – not only for the current generation but for generations to come. He was concerned about the erosion of marriage in general, but in regard to African-American women, he thinks that there is a serious lack of marriageable men which is largely responsible for the high percentage of “out of wedlock” births. His book, “From the Beginning: The Mystery and Relevance of Marriage” (published by WestBow Press), discusses a range of social issues that contribute to the decline of the African-American family, including mass incarceration, joblessness and systemic racism which negatively impact young African-American males.

Harrigan shares that the central concept of the book is based on the premise that a lasting marriage rests in the power of two becoming “one” flesh. In this context, it brings into focus the relevance and mystery of marriage as it relates to life and redemption. “The book draws its dialogue from scripture and analyzing several biblical stories relating to marriage and family and connects those stories and circumstances to our present society,” Harrigan adds.

Harrigan wants readers to understand that the most important mission in life is to be part of a family and that the children are not just precious ornaments. “(Children) represent the planting of ourselves, so that even if we die, we continue to live in our children. And that the rewarding life is that which is lived for the good of someone else. Marriage gives us that opportunity with great reward,” Harrigan concludes.

“From the Beginning: The Mystery and Relevance of Marriage”

By Elliot J. Harrigan

Hardcover | 5.5×8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781512782103

Softcover | 5.5×8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781512782097

E-Book | 218 pages | ISBN 9781512782080

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elliot J. Harrigan is a pastor and lecturer. He was born in Anguilla, British West Indies, and moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the age of 21. He was educated at Eastern University, Palmer Theological Seminary and Oxford Center for Mission Studies, and University of Wales, Oxford, England. He is the founder of “Gospel Truth Ministries” and served as pastor for 16 years. In 2014, he established “Family Focus Fellowship Church” where he is currently serving as pastor. He is also the founder and president of ManFocus, Inc., a non-profit, faith-based corporation with a mission to advocate against mass incarceration and to encourage men to be strong as fathers and husbands.

– Press Release