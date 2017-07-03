ATB ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS MANAGER, *Ms. Shellya Rogers Assumes Office On July 1st, 2017*

The Valley, Anguilla, June 27th, 2017……The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Shellya Rogers to the position of Corporate Affairs, Manager effective July 1st , 2017.

Ms. Rogers will be primarily responsible for managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications with island stakeholders, liaising with the ATB Board of Directors, the Ministry of Tourism, the Anguilla Hotel & Tourism Association, senior ATB personnel and members of the media. Her brief includes human resources, public relations, government relations, public policy, and corporate restructuring.

Rogers is charged with developing, implementing and gaining commitments from stakeholders to achieve results designed to position Tourism as a key economic driver. She will also coordinate and implement media relations’ strategies to raise the Anguilla Tourist Board’s corporate profile, and assist with the planning and marketing of on-island events as a vehicle to attract visitors to Anguilla.

“We are very pleased that Shellya has agreed to join the Anguilla Tourist Board team,” stated Mrs. Donna Banks, ATB Chairperson. ”Her appointment marks another step in our continued efforts to strengthen and build the Anguilla Tourist Board into a world class organization at this vital time in our industry. Her exceptional communications and management skills make her an invaluable resource as the primary liaison with all island stakeholders,” she continued.

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board Ms. Rogers served as Senior Programme Officer, Culture, in the Department of Youth and Culture. She successfully mobilized public, private and community resources to facilitate the growth and sustainability of arts and cultural development in Anguilla, working closely with arts and cultural practitioners, corporate sponsors, community and governmental based committees.

She also acted as Director of Youth and Culture on several occasions when the Director was out of office, assuming responsibility for managing the department budgets, and designing and executing all cultural development programs in accordance with departmental, national, regional and international policies and frameworks.

Widely traveled, across 4 continents, 20 countries and 18 Caribbean islands, Ms. Rogers brings to her new position a wealth of diverse experiences and an overwhelming passion for community and public service.

“I am honored and privileged to become a member of this dynamic agency, which is charged with developing and promoting Anguilla’s most important industry, Tourism,”’ said Ms. Rogers. “I have prepared myself academically, professionally and socially to take on this important role, and I am dedicated to ensuring that the Anguilla Tourist Board competently and efficiently serves its stakeholders and the Anguillian Public.”

Ms. Rogers holds a Masters Degree in Public Management (Distinction) from the University of Birmingham and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Arts Management (Summa Cum Laude), with Minors: Business Administration & Political Science from the University of Wisconsin.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)