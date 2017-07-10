Anguilla Participates in ECLAC Workshop in Paraguay

Mr. Clive F Smith represented the Anguilla Retired Persons Association (ARPA) in Asunción, Paraguay, at the Fourth Regional Intergovernmental Conference on Ageing and the Rights of Older Persons in Latin America and the Caribbean from June 24 to 30. This was held under the motto THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF THE ELDERLY HERE AND NOW. The conference was conducted in two parts: The Civil society Meeting, June 24-27 and the Intergovernmental Meeting, June 27-30.

The objectives of the conference were for civil society organizations of Latin America and the Caribbean to unite forces and develop an updated Convention on the Rights of Older Persons. Another objective was to strengthen networking among civil society organizations of the region.

An important outcome of the meetings was the interest shown in the need for closer association between the organisations of the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking countries. This was viewed as a major achievement for the civil society organisations in the Latin America and Caribbean Region.

Representatives from the civil society organisations were allowed to attend and participate at the intergovernmental conference. At this forum the report coming out of its earlier conference was submitted and unanimously accepted by both the United Nations and Governmental representatives. The final document addressed discrimination against older persons and those who suffer from dementia. This category of persons often fall victim to the actions of other family members and by extension the state. The state often discriminates, through acts of omission thus depriving persons of certain rights. These inclusions in the document strengthen the potential of the Latin-American and Caribbean Convention on the Human Rights of Older Persons (the San Jose Convention) making the convention more globally important.

Mr. Smith, Anguilla’s representative, of the Department of Social Development has responsibilities for older persons. He is also a trustee for the Anguilla Retired Persons Association (ARPA). His attendance was made possible by the sponsorship of the Anguilla Social Security Board and the Government of Anguilla.

