ANGUILLA NAMED BEST CARIBBEAN ISLAND IN TRAVEL+LEISURE WORLD’S BEST AWARDS 2017

The Valley, Anguilla, July 11, 2017…….The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that Anguilla has won top honors as “Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda & Bahamas”, in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017.

Travel + Leisure is the largest travel magazine brand in the United States, and the winners of the prestigious award are determined by their annual World’s Best Awards survey, now in its 22nd year. Readers are invited to participate through Travel + Leisure magazine, T+L tablet editions, newsletters, social media, and travelandleisure.com, and this year’s edition once again attracted record participation from their enthusiastic audiences.

“We are thrilled that Anguilla was voted the #1 Island in the Caribbean by the readers of Travel + Leisure, a discerning group of experienced global travelers,” said ATB Chairperson, Mrs. Donna Banks. “This Award represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our destination, and inspires us to take pride in our island, invest in our product, and burnish our unique brand of Anguillian hospitality that has no doubt enabled us to secure this privileged position,” she continued.

Two iconic Anguillian properties feature in the “Top 25 Resort Hotels Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas” category – Zemi Beach House, at #10, and Malliouhana, An Auberge Resort, at #19.

For a complete list of all the winners, visit www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest ; the August 2017 “World’s Best Awards” issue goes on sale at newsstands today. A special cocktail reception to celebrate the winners will be held in New York City on July 26, 2017.

For more information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)