ANGUILLA BOYS BRIGADE 2017 AWARDS CEREMONY

The Anguilla Boys Brigade held its annual award ceremony at Government House, on Friday, July 7th, where a number of boys were recognized for their achievements. Also recognized were members of the community who supported their work and contributed to the organization. Among the awards presented were service badges, displaying the number of year served; recruitment badges, displaying the number of other boys recruited; activity badges, awarded for the completion of criteria in drills, sports, hobbies, crafts, adventure and target; special awards for juniors and special awards for best dressed uniform, best attendance and best boy.

The objective the Anguilla Boys Brigade is the advancement of Christ’s Kingdom among boys and the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect, and all that tends towards true Christian manliness.

Chairman of the ceremony, Rev. Lindsay Richardson, noted: “While our numbers have surpassed the century mark and our achievements list is expanding, there is no need for adulation or complacency, for there is still at least one more boy in the church, community, school and the nation, to be recruited – to transform, to minister to and to develop into true Christian manliness.”

The Director of the Department of Youth and Culture, Mr. Bren Romney, encouraged the boys to “learn as much as they can, aspire to hold as many offices as they can but, more importantly, grasp the skill set and knowledge needed to make them a better servant to their Heavenly Father, peers, the Anguilla Boys Brigade and their respective communities.” And he continued to congratulate all the awardees.

Also extending congratulations to boys on their achievements were: Chairman of the ceremony, Rev. Lindsay Richardson, Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs, Chaplain of the Anguilla Boys Brigade and Acting Governor Mr. Perin Bradley.