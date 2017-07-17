Members of the ALHCS T.R.A.V.E.L 360° School Club embark on their 9th Annual Educational trip to Sabatius from July 12 – 22, 2017, which culminates and highlights the academic year (2016-2017) for T.R.A.V.E.L 360/History Club.

Team members will participate in a well-crafted 10 day program in Saba and St. Eustatius which includes an active itinerary of visiting key historical sites, cultural and natural sites of interest, participating in a historical island-wide scavenger hunt, and connecting and building camaraderie with other young people in Sabatius (Saba and St. Eustatius).

TRAVEL 360°(T360) was initially founded as the ALHCS Investigators (History Club) by Mrs. Janiera Challenger-Gibson (Spanish and Social Studies teacher), who saw a need to encourage students to develop an appreciation for the history and culture of the Caribbean region. The club was successful in its very first educational trip to St. Kitts & Nevis in April 2009, and has continued completing ongoing successful educational ventures which include Dominica in 2009, Puerto Rico in 2010 & 2013, Tortola in 2012, Antigua in 2015, St. Vincent & The Grenadines in 2016, and Saba/St. Eustatius in 2017!

The purpose of the Educational Trips is to:

• Educate the students about the region’s history;

• Give visual meaning to what is taught in the classroom;

• Develop appreciation for the history/culture of our region;

• Make a connection with the past, and its influence on our present and future lives;

• Create and develop relationships with fellow Caribbean citizens.

In 2013, Mrs. Challenger-Gibson reviewed the club’s purpose, mission and re-introduced the History Club as T.R.A.V.E.L 360. T=Transmit, R=Relate, A=Appreciate, V=Virtual, E=Educate, L=Learn.

T360 educational trips help students to gain a broader experience, have a much more rounded view of other cultures and people, and to grow as a student in many ways. This year, Travel 360 is celebrating 9 years of making an impact in the lives of young people in Anguilla through travel.

TRAVEL 360 is sincerely thankful to the Anguilla community for their support to the club’s annual educational initiative. All participating members are required to raise their own expenses. The club participates in fundraisings to help offset expenses. Members also reach out to family and friends in the community for donations. All contributions play a big part in making this educational opportunity possible for each team member.

TRAVEL 360 thanks the Anguilla community for joining in the efforts to provide students with an opportunity of learning through travel. Travel educational initiatives demonstrate to both students and the community, the importance of learning other cultures.

Thank you for helping to make a difference in our students’ lives, and thank you for being a part of our motto: Travel and Receive. Aspire and Achieve.

We’re Going Places…