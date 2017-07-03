ALHCS SIXTH FORM CLASS OF 2017

The 19th Annual Graduation Ceremony of the Sixth Form at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School was held at the Rodney MacArthur Rey Auditorium on Wednesday, June 28.

The graduation had as its theme “Empowered and Resilient: Ready to Forge New Pathways in the 21st Century”.

A total of forty-five students met the gradation criteria.

Congratulatory remarks were delivered by the Minister of Education, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge and the Principal, Mrs. Joyce Stuart-Webster. The keynote speaker was Ms. Tahirah Banks, a former student at the school.