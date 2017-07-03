ADRIAN T. HAZEL SCHOOL GRADUATES 43 STUDENTS

A capacity crowd filled the auditorium of the Adrian T. Hazell Primary School to capacity on Wednesday evening, June 28, as parents, guardians and members of the public in general turned up to witness the graduation ceremony under the theme: “Destination Greatness.”

A total of forty-three students graduated. The Valedictorian was Reba Stott and the Salutatorian, Darian Carty. They were among many other students who achieved high academic and other awards.

The keynote address was delivered by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Perin Bradley.

As a result of the lateness of the graduation, limited space and its incursion on press time, it was not possible for The Anguillian to provide full coverage of the event.