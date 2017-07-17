ACTING CHIEF MINISTER, CURTIS RICHARDSON, CONDEMNS SHOOTING

Minister Curtis Richardson

Fellow Anguillians and residents I have been tasked with the responsibility to be the Acting Chief Minister. It is well known and supported by historical evidence throughout the region and the world that all of our efforts over the last 50 years are in jeopardy if we fail to come to grips with the crime problems which face us especially gun related crimes.

It is painful to answer the charge that we are steadily within this nation adopted the lifestyle and attitude that inflicted pain, harm and injury and even murder is a norm that we must learn to live with. Life is still invaluable and priceless in Anguilla. Always has and always will be.

The question therefore then is: It is not a norm we can accept, what are we going to do. For it is rearing its ugly head in so many sinister ways within our society.

We have been warned that in the last days perilous times shall come. But be warned that the last days are not the catalyst for the perilous times. What is enforcing the perilous times in the last days according to II Timothy Chapter 3 :is that “men will be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those who are good, traitors, heady, high minded, lover of pleasure more than lovers of God …forever learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

Let us regain our foothold back in life’s mountain as a people who know the value of life and demonstrate our respect for human life. The scale of unbearable pain, willful injury, and woeful death in our midst was tipped long before 2017. Many families and friends are in silence experiencing excruciating pain having only the memories of loved ones to cling to. We must always be cognizant less we be judged as concerning ourselves with the present and not the past. All acts of violence and gun crimes comes in equally so for condemnation. We cannot adopt a powerless approach to elements that threaten our way of life.

May God give us courage to change the things we can.

God bless Anguilla! I thank you for listening..