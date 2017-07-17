A BIG THANK YOU TO ANGUILLA FROM THE ANGUILLA COMMONWEALTH GAMES ASSOCIATION

We would like to extend a gracious thank you to everyone who participated in the Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) which was held on Thursday, 29 June, and Friday, 30 June, 2017.

A special thank you to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Morrison, for allowing his officers to be involved with leading the relay to ensure the safety of the participants and other road users.

A warm thank you goes out to the Zemi Beach Resort for accommodating the QBR Team within their allowed budget, giving them the opportunity to experience Anguilla in luxury.

We thank our Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Team for their participation. Even though the heavens opened up on us literally, all of the first day, it didn’t dampen the Youth Team spirit.

To the children of the island, thank you for behaving and participating in this memorable event which was meant for your enjoyment. The keenness and happiness shown on your faces made it all worthwhile.

We thank the Anguilla Amateur Cycling Association for supplying us with riders and also the Motorbike Club for their participation. We appreciated the time you gave to help us make it extra special.

To everyone else that took part in this auspicious occasion, hotels and restaurants staff, banks and government staff, Zambezi and his horse, Blackie, dignitaries such as Governor Christina Scott, Victor Banks and his elected members, Rev. Wycherley Gumbs and anyone else we may not have mentioned; we thank you all.