5TH ANNUAL FISHERMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION

The Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources recognized six retired local fishermen on Saturday 24th June, at the Agricultural Department grounds. The event was celebrating the contribution fishermen have made to Anguilla economic development and diversification.

Permanent Secretary of MICUH, Karim Hodge, remarked; “Being fishermen is no walk in the park. They deserve a day to celebrate, hence the overall week of activities to celebrate Fishermen’s Day and to remind fishermen that the future of Anguilla’s fisheries is in their hands; and we must ensure the long term stability of our fisheries.”

The Dietetic Technician of Princess Alexander Hospital, Roberta Campbell emphasized the importance and benefits of fish within the diet, in combatting chronic diseases and slowing down the aging process of the brain and other areas of the body. She urged persons, ‘To Go Fish!’ for a healthier lifestyle.

The honourees of this year Fishermen’s Day were Mr. James Gumbs, Forrest Bay; David Brooks, Crocus Bay; Lionel Lloyd, Sandy Ground; Samuel Hodge, Blowing Point; Steven Hughes , Cove Bay and Clifford Christopher Webster of Island Harbour. They have spent their lives maneuvering through Anguilla waters, and working and developing the fishing industry of Anguilla. The presentations were done by Mr. Roland Hodge and Mr. Othlyn Vanterpool.

Fishermen of the year 2017 was awarded to Mr. Wayne John of Island Harbour by the Anguilla Development Board (ADB). The award included the trophy sponsored by ADB, 60 gallons of gas, dinner for two at Monaoh and life vests. In keeping with the theme, ‘The future of Anguilla is in the Hand of the Fishers,’ competitions were held for the various schools on the island. The winners of the poster competition were: 1st place – Orelia Kelly Primary School (Grade 4), 2nd place – Orelia Kelly Primary School (Grade 4) and 3rd place – Omolulu International School. The winner of the Model Competition was Zenaida Haven which was awarded a trip to Prickly Pear and stationery supplies.

Anguilla Social Security Board presented the well needed Navigational Lights to the Department of Fisheries. The lights will provide better safety for the men at sea. Department of Fisheries, Assistant Director, Mr. Stuart Wynne said the new Navigational Lights will be placed at Windward Point and on Anguillita Island. He also said the department is in talks with local fishermen to place lights in other areas as well.

Mr. Curtis Richardson, Minister of MICUH expressed thanks to the Department of Information Technology & E-Government Services and the Anguilla Social Security Board for the navigational lights.

Fishermen’s Day 2017 featured various vendors with local seafood cuisine and other activities. Thanks has been expressed to all the sponsors and participants for making the day possible.