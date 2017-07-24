The Honourable Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities and Housing, Mr Curtis Richardson, is this week attending the 33rd Annual Conference of Caribbean Association of Telecoms Operators (CANTO) which is being held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This is the premier telecommunications sector conference in the Caribbean region, bringing together operators, government ministries, regulators, international organisations and equipment suppliers from throughout the region and North America. At the conference the participants share information and perspectives on ICT matters and new technologies that are impacting on the sector.

The Minister is being accompanied by two members of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC): Mrs Idona Alord, Commissioner, and Mr Kenn Banks Executive Director.

The theme for this year’s Conference is ‘Reimagining ICT as a Tool for National Growth & Development.’

Mr Richardson said, ‘This is an important meeting as it affords an opportunity for the telecoms organizations from the various jurisdictions to exchange ideas on common challenges.’ He added that he ‘Expects to benefit from his interactions with several other ICT ministers who are in attendance, where they can share insights on their policy approaches to growth and development of the Sector.’

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)