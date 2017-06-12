YOUNG ANGUILLIAN GRADUATES IN CANADA

Griffin and Johanne Webster of Island Harbour, currently residing in Calgary, Alberta, Canada are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter Amanda from the Chinook Winds Adventist Academy in Calgary, Alberta.

Amanda, a former student of the Island Harbour (Vivien Vanterpool) Primary School, has topped the principal’s list for the last three consecutive terms and has received the music directors special award for outstanding music contribution during her junior and senior high years.

Amanda is also the recipient of scholarships to three different universities for outstanding academic achievements. Amanda plans to attend the University of Calgary this fall, where she will pursue a bachelor of civil engineering. Griffin and Johanne wish her every success in her continued studies.