“WEST FEST COMING” UP ON SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Sunday, June 18, is expected to be a grand time at West End, the tourism belt in Anguilla. The coming event is called “West Fest”, originally organised by a village committee under the able leadership of Mr. Cardigan Connor, Elected Representative for the district, with the involvement of a number of residents.

“This Sunday will be the fifth year of the West Fest. As in the past, there will be boat racing, music, food, fun games and a cycle race as well,” Mr. Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism and Culture said. “The idea of the West Fest Committee is to raise funds for the upkeep of an area between Blanchards and Carimar so that anybody who wants to spend time on the beach can do so. The aim is also to do certain projects within the West End/Long Bay community such as the restoration of certain landmarks including the reservoir, Bethany’s Well, and to offer other means of help in the community. This may include a scholarship to one of the youngsters graduating from the Alwyn Allison School to attend the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School – as well as helping to keep the area clean.”

Mr. Connor continued: “It is something that we are looking to grow as quickly as possible so that we can identify with a grouping that is raising the profile of the district. The sponsors include the Anguilla Tourist Board, the Government of Anguilla, ANGLEC, Flow, Tropical Distributors and others as they come forward.

“I helped to set up the Committee to bring back boat racing to the West End community, and we were fortunate enough that a family who have some land on the edge of the water at Meads Bay, allowed us to clear the land. It is now up to us to make sure that we keep it clean. There are certain other rules and regulations that are involved. We are asking more people in the community to come out and assist, rather than complain that this or that hasn’t been done. They really need to step forward with their assistance.”