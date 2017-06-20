UWI Open Campus BOT Manager Attends HLSCC Graduation in the BVI

University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus BOT Manager, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks was in the BVI last week as part of the official platform at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College’s (HLSCC) 24th Graduation Ceremony. Dr. Fleming-Banks, who was the special guest of the College’s President, Dr. Janet Smith, joined Education and other Government Officials, including Premier, Dr. the Honourable D. Orlando Smith, OBE, Minister for Education & Culture the Honourable Myron V. Walwyn, friends and family to witness the graduation exercise for the 190 members of the Class of 2017.

Established in 1990 the HLSCC and the UWI Open Campus BVI share the same campus grounds and the College continues to delivers its Teacher Education programmes in collaboration with the UWI. Some HLSCC students also choose to continue their education with the UWI/UWI Open Campus.

While in the BVI, the Dr. Fleming-Banks also met and held discussions and shared the UWI programmes with a number of Government Officers and other stakeholders.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)