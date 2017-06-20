TOP TRAVEL JOURNALISTS INTRODUCED TO ANGUILLA BY BELMOND CAP JULUCA

Left to right: Bottom row: freelance writer Jorge Arango; Belmond’s Regional Managing Director Rui Reis; and Kelsey Clark of MyDomaine.com. Top row: Cap Juluca’s PR Director Marguarite Clark and freelance writer Sarah Gold.

“We are pleased to introduce these esteemed writers to our newest hotel as we start to introduce new experiences that will truly connect our guests with the destination, and continue the Hickox’s legacy of hosting premier journalists to promote tourism to the region,” said Rui Reis, Regional Managing Director for Belmond.

The group included Jorge Arango, a freelance writer based in New York City and a regular contributor to publications including Luxury Magazine, Metropolitan Home, Robb Report Luxury Home, New York Spaces, Country Living, Hudson Valley and Time Out New York. Also visiting from New York City was Kelsey Clark, the lifestyle editor for MyDomaine, a popular website that offers inspiration for the home, food and travel. Also hailing from the same city was Sarah Gold, an award-winning freelance writer and editor specializing in travel, food and environmental conservation. Her outlets include Departures, AFAR, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure and others.

The well-respected journalists began their visit with a welcome dinner at the award-winning Pimms fine dining restaurant where they enjoyed local seafood dishes prepared by chef Dean Samuels. The group was then treated to the very best of Anguillian hospitality at Belmond Cap Juluca with in-room massages, a sunset cruise aboard the Juluca Star, dinner and live entertainment at Spice, an excursion to Sandy Island, an intimate dinner on Maundays Beach and a tour of Belmond Cap Juluca’s stunning Jonquil Suite – particularly perfect for Caribbean destination honeymooners.

As the hotel seamlessly transitions to Belmond, the Company looks forward to carrying out its top-to-toe renovation and developing 25 new beachfront villas or suites, bringing the resort’s total inventory to 121 rooms. The renovation will be respectful of the natural surroundings, local culture and maintain the authentic charm of the iconic resort.

Located along the intimate crescent of Maundays Bay on the exclusive British West Indies island of Anguilla, Belmond Cap Juluca is a world-class resort set in luxury 179-acres, known for its white pristine beaches, gentle tropical winds and sparkling turquoise waters. It features 96 handsomely appointed beachfront guestrooms, suites and villas; a wide array of water sports activities including a 1,800 square-foot fresh water pool; four dining and drinking venues including Pimms featuring fresh seafood fare; two tennis courts and a Tennis Centre; access to a nearby championship golf course designed by Greg Norman; a professional Wedding Team; a fitness centre and the Main House, which is the social hub of the property. For reservations, please call toll-free U.S. 1-888-8JULUCA (1-888-858-5822) or (264) 497-6666 or book online at www.belmond.com/cap-juluca-anguilla.

Belmond Ltd. is a global collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures in some of the world’s most inspiring and enriching destinations. Established 40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, the Company owns and operates 48 unique and distinctive hotel, rail and river cruise experiences in many of the world’s most celebrated destinations. From city landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro; Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya; and Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara. Belmond also encompasses safaris, eight luxury tourist trains including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, three river cruises and ‘21’, one of New York’s most storied restaurants.

