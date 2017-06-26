ST. MARY’S PRESCHOOL GRADUATES 99 CHILDREN

St. Mary’s Preschool, the oldest and largest early childhood centre in Anguilla held its 2017 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 21. A total of 99 students were graduated and will be transferred to the primary schools in September, the beginning of the new school year. It is estimated that the number of the new batch of students will also be just below 100.

The Principal, Mrs. Hazel Brooks, commended the teachers, parents and volunteers for their commitment to the development of the children. She said they “recognised the value of early childhood education and have worked very hard to give their students the much-needed care and attention at all times.”

Addressing the parents, the Principal continued: “When your children first entered St. Mary’s Preschool, there was much separation anxiety, not only for the children but also for you. It was a time of building trust with you and your children. It was also a time of building relationships, and creating a team with one shared goal. Providing you children with what they needed to grow and develop as pre-schoolers, we moved through the years as a team, growing, learning and building a strong foundation.

“We thank you for sharing your children with us, and allowing us to be part of your family over the years. However, your work has just begun. Please continue to work with your children as they advance to primary school and beyond.”

To the children, Principal Brooks said in part: “I am proud of you as you graduate from preschool. You are about to enter primary school to begin your formal educational journey. Hold out your candles; continue to shine so that others may see your light. Be kind, be safe and respectful. Do all that you can to make your parents, teachers, family and friends proud.”

The feature address was delivered by Mrs. Kristy Richardson-Harrigan, a past student, now a Barrister-at-Law.