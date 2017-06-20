SOUTH HILL COMMUNITY FRIENDLY RIVALRY CYCLE RACE JUNE 11TH 2017

The South Hill Community Club did it again, with the second annual Friendly Rivalry Cycle Race. Grieg’s Orange Tigers were determine to defend their championship. Soggy and the Big 6 Bike Club came out in numbers for the fight and it looked like DJ Sugar added another wing to the Blue Angels with him and Pat Mardenborough riding side by side in the Seniors Race. Yes, we had a senior race this year, coming out strong were Frankie Hughes, Bennie Franklin and Lincoln Connor. Making the day bigger and better, we were joined by the “Morning Riders” which consisted of young men from all across the island.

You are not too young to be a part of the fun and so a Junior Race took place with children from Adrian T. Hazell Primary School and Orealia Kelly Primary School. It was a great day of lots of fun in the sun; however, all of this would not have been possible without all those who turned out in numbers to support us.

We will like to take this opportunity to thank our participants, sponsors and community partners such as Elmoalis Ltd., Klass FM Radio, Lennox and Jane in SXM, Nocturnal Sounds, Lloyd Gumbs, Royal Anguilla Police Force, Allister Richardson, Greig’s Trucking, FLOW, DJ Sugar, Light House Supermarket and Clyde Richardson. To the committee members, who worked hard to see this event a success – not forgetting a few good Samaritans who never fail to give us a helping hand: Tammy Fleming, Miss Ellen, Lashawn Corbette, Maureen Rogers and Agatha Romney. We really appreciate all the work you continue to do for the Club. Thanks again and get ready for next year’s race. It will be bigger and better!!!!

Results of the race are as follows:

School Boys

Tie for 1st – A’janiPradell – ATHPS

– Rachodi Hodge – OKPS

2nd – Rasheem Harrigan – OKPS

School Girls

1st Reba Stott – ATHPS

2nd Niequanna Hodge OKPS

3rd Kishanna Edwards OKPS

Senior 50+

1st Lincoln Connor

2nd Frankie Hughes

3rd Bennie Franklin

Main Event

1st. Denroy “Chickey” Gumbs

2nd Dennecio “Menace” Brooks

3rd Alex Adams

