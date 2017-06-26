SCOTIABANK ANGUILLA AGAIN PROMOTES TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT

Scotiabank (Anguilla) Limited has again given financial support to the contestants in the Talented Teen Pageant, an annual feature of the Anguilla Summer Festival.

Speaking at a welcome and sponsorship ceremony on Tuesday evening, June 20, Managing Director of Scotiabank Anguilla, Mr. Ramakrishman Ramsingh, said Scotiabank had been associated with the Anguilla Talent Teen Competition for the past four years. “We see this as a means of promoting the talent of the youth,” he stated.

He further said: “This is one important aspect of our corporate responsibilities and we firmly believe that promoting the youth of an island is actually securing its future, for the youth of today will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Mr. Ramsingh offered his best wishes to each contestant. He hoped that one of them would succeed in securing an international career thereby promoting Anguilla. “We can let the rest of the world know that, while we are but a dot on the map, the people who live here are world class.”

Chairman of the Talented Teen Pageant, Mr. Romare Kelsick, who spoke on behalf of the contestants, thanked Scotiabank for its continued support over the years. The contestants are: Nakia Webster, Diaz Mussington, Deztynee Bryan and Tiana Richardson.