RUNWAY ANGUILLA’S CHARITABLE EVENT A RESOUNDING SUCCESS

“Let’s Transform It”, was the appropriate theme for this year’s Runway Anguilla fundraiser. The charitable dinner and fashion show was described as a resounding success. It was held at the Yacht Club Restaurant at The Reef by CuisinArt, on Saturday, June 3.

Since its inception, and over the past seven years, Runway Anguilla has raised more than US$75,000.00. All the net proceeds are used to purchase school books, uniforms, glasses, pencils, instruments, socks, underwear, belts, etc. for school children throughout the island. The Runway Anguilla team also earmarks funds to be used to assist the elderly with medical appointments, medication and eye glasses.

For last Saturday’s event, the repeat platinum sponsor was the Reef by CuisinArt and the repeat lead supporting sponsor was Flow Anguilla. A passionate and energetic team of volunteers, designers and businesses supported the efforts of the above and other sponsors.

Information provided to The Anguillian states that there was a creative explosion of featured fashions and handcrafted accessories from CuisinArt’s Blu Boutique, Collette Jones-Chin, Vladmir Bernal, Samantha Cate, Claire Hage and Charlina Laville.

Blu Boutique showcased a wide range of high-end brands in men’s women and children swimwear, apparel, cover-ups, hats and accessories from various renowned designers.

Creative Artist Collette Jones-Chin debuted her line “Halo”. She created a stir on stage with fabulous white cotton and linen pieces designed and expertly hand-painted by herself. Each garment was a distinguished work of art. Her pieces were complemented by shoes, bags, hats and belts made by Carol Fraser, designer and owner of Miracle Hands, Guyana.

Vladimir Bernal rocked the stage with his passion and designs that reflected concern for the environment. His collection featured the possibilities of using engine belts and other automotive and industrial components to gain new applications as accessories instead of tossing them in the garbage. His focus is also to use garments and accessories in entertaining and thought-provoking ways.

Samantha Cate, a proud daughter of Anguilla, made a dramatic debut. A very creative person, she was inspired to design wearable jewellery reflecting the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution. Her displays included earrings and a line of other jewellery called “Expressions N Twined”. She chose twine as a reflection on the lines used on the Anguillian sailboats.

“What’s in your Closet?” was a refreshing segment of the show called “the appetizer” for the 2018 Fashion Show/Fundraiser. For this segment, the organisers of Runway Anguilla requested some of the models to submit pieces of dress wear they had not worn for some time and could part with. A design team of Collette Jones-Chin, Claire Hage and Charlina Laville produced a set of redesigned pieces capturing the imagination of all.

The Runway Anguilla Team is grateful to its loyal cadre of sponsors including the following: Ani Villas, Zemi Beach House, Properties in Paradise, Anguilla Villa Company, Sunset Homes, Island Dream Properties, AnguilaMemories.com, Tradition Sailing, Rickiell Hodge/AV Caribbean Soaps and Sundries, Kobbe Design/Gumko International, Straw Hat, Sandbar, Valley Bistro, Ciao Café, DJ Mike and a dynamic network of media partners and volunteers, models, and the hardworking backstage crew.

The team also acknowledges the continued annual generous sponsorship for creative hairstyles from the management and stylists of Nails R Hair and this year’s exquisite make-up by Rena Ruan and Montre Edwards.

Persons desirous to know more about Runway Anguilla, how some of the immediate needs on the island may be supported, and how they can help in a worthy cause, should call 476-0921 or 235-3666.