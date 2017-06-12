REDBARREL LAUNCHES THE CARIBBEAN’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE Offering online shopping from the biggest brands and the Caribbean’s largest product selection

Tuesday 6th June 2017 – Castries, St. Lucia: RedBarrel, the business and domain of the Caribbean’s online marketplace, has officially opened its doors in The Bahamas, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, allowing anyone with an internet connection to buy virtually anything online.

Powered by Digicel, RedBarrel allows customers to shop from an extensive product selection including beauty and fashion, home and garden, jewellery, toys and electronics – with fast, trackable deliveries made to their home or office using DHL.

Closely following the likes of online trailblazers like Amazon and eBay, RedBarrel was designed to ensure that e-Commerce is recognised as a strong economic driver in the region, while addressing the unique challenges faced by Caribbean online shoppers.

“RedBarrel is for everyone, it’s a consumer brand that makes it easier for everyone in the Caribbean to shop online – it’s at the heart of what we do,” said Derek Burke, Chief Operating Officer at RedBarrel.

Burke continued, “RedBarrel is all about opening up the Caribbean shoppers to a world of opportunities they never thought possible. We know from our extensive research and customer insight that a big challenge for persons in the Caribbean has been the ability to easily use their local credit to shop online, so we are happy to be launching a service that allows more people to experience the ease and convenience of shopping online using their Caribbean credit card,” said Derek Burke, Chief Operating Officer at RedBarrel.

With the service now launched in The Bahamas, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, RedBarrel is scheduled to launch in more countries across the Caribbean in the coming months.

Since its test launch a few months ago, RedBarrel has received over 80,000 page views and thousands of positive reviews – a testament to the high level of consumer confidence and the potential of this amazing online marketplace. RedBarrel also recently announced a partnership with Jaco Online Food Transfer Service, allowing persons in the Haitian diaspora to purchase groceries and household items online and send to their families in Haiti – with free delivery from RedBarrel. One customer who used the service was blown away by how easy and convenient it was. She said, “This is just amazing – I used to have to purchase items from multiple places to pack a barrel to send to my family in Haiti – but this time I was able to do that all in one place online – hassle-free.”

RedBarrel is PCI DSS 3.2 compliant (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), offering the highest level of e-Commerce security globally to give consumers peace of mind knowing that their transactions are secure. The site also offers Live Chat support for order tracking and general queries.

For more information on RedBarrel, please visit us at www.redbarrel.com/.

-Press Release

