RAPF REPORTS: RAPF commends organizers of AXA Day 50 Protest Action

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Elliott Forbes has written to the organizer and participants of the Anguilla Day Protest Action commending them for their strict observance of the laws of Anguilla and their adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the organizer Mr. Etienne Gumbs and the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

The group which numbered around two hundred (200) persons gathered at the James Ronald Webster Mausoleum around 6:00am on Tuesday 30th may, 2017 and later moved to the Raymond Guishard Football Stadium. They thereafter left the Raymond Guishard Football Stadium and returned to the mausoleum in accordance with the MOU.

“You have by your actions on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 demonstrated your respect for democracy and the rights of all person,” said the Acting Commissioner. “By sticking to the agreement and the parameters established by the MOU you have shown that you are a man of your words and do have respect for law and order.”

The entire Anguilla Day activities in and around the James Ronald Webster Park went on without any interference or interruption.

The Acting Commissioner would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those persons who participated in the Anguilla Day Parade for their participation and splendid performance as well as their continued commitment and support.

Patmore Harrigan, A/Sgt. 40

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force