Prior Learning Assessment – Converting Experiential Learning into University Credits at the UWI Open Campus

Staff at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla – Tesia Harrigan, Arlene Browne-Richardson and Shermel Hodge with BOT Manager Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks

Cognisant that learning takes place everywhere – in formal and informal situations, the PLA programme focuses on experienced or other persons who may not otherwise qualify for entry into University. The UWI Open Campus uses the Prior Learning Assessment method to assess applicants’ personal experiential learning through work experience, on-the-job training, volunteer work, training seminars, workshops, and other courses. Through this process, PLA candidates can gain university credits with associated exemptions and advanced placement in undergraduate programmes, including Banking and Finance, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Accounting, Youth Development Work, Early Childhood Development and Family Studies.

The UWI Open Campus’ PLA is a one-semester/thirteen-week programme that was developed in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), and the GAC is offering scholarships to all eligible applicants for the Semester 1 (2017/2018) academic year which begins in August 2017. Applicants are reminded that applications for Semester One close on 31st July.

The local UWI Team is inviting interested persons to visit www.open.uwi.edu/pla, call 497-8156 or email anguilla@open.uwi.edu for more information on this and other offerings and opportunities at the UWI Open Campus.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)