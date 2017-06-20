Prior Learning Assessment – Converting Experiential Learning into University Credits at the UWI Open Campus

anguillian
By anguillian June 20, 2017 11:31

Related Articles

 

Staff at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla - Tesia Harrigan Arlene Browne-Richardson and Shermel Hodge with BOT Manager Dr Phyllis Fleming-Banks

As the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus continues to receive applications for the 2017/2018 academic year, the local arm of the UWI is encouraging residents to take advantage of the affordable and convenient opportunities for their continued academic and professional development. In addition to the popular online Certificate, Diploma and Degree programmes, the University is highlighting its Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) provision.

Staff at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla – Tesia Harrigan, Arlene Browne-Richardson and Shermel Hodge with BOT Manager Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks

Cognisant that learning takes place everywhere – in formal and informal situations, the PLA programme focuses on experienced or other persons who may not otherwise qualify for entry into University. The UWI Open Campus uses the Prior Learning Assessment method to assess applicants’ personal experiential learning through work experience, on-the-job training, volunteer work, training seminars, workshops, and other courses. Through this process, PLA candidates can gain university credits with associated exemptions and advanced placement in undergraduate programmes, including Banking and Finance, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Accounting, Youth Development Work, Early Childhood Development and Family Studies.
The UWI Open Campus’ PLA is a one-semester/thirteen-week programme that was developed in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), and the GAC is offering scholarships to all eligible applicants for the Semester 1 (2017/2018) academic year which begins in August 2017. Applicants are reminded that applications for Semester One close on 31st July.

The local UWI Team is inviting interested persons to visit www.open.uwi.edu/pla, call 497-8156 or email anguilla@open.uwi.edu for more information on this and other offerings and opportunities at the UWI Open Campus.

– Press Release
(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)

anguillian
By anguillian June 20, 2017 11:31

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?