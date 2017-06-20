POSITIVE LIVING: DO YOU KNOW YOUR FATHER?

As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear him (Psalm 103:13).

Do you know your father? Some of you might be saying, “Of course!” or “What kind of question is that?” However, this question is not intended to insult or offend you in any way. What it is intended to do, is to bring about an awareness of how much you do know about him.

In reality, some people just did not get the opportunity to know their father. Either he died before they were born, or perhaps they were too young when he passed away. For others, their father simply might not have been around or available for them to learn about him. Whatever the circumstances, it is important for you to either learn about him or know about him.

You may be wondering why is that important? Well, here is another question for you. Has anyone ever asked you who your father is? What was your response? Why do you think people ask us that question from time to time? You see, our identity is wrapped up in who our father is, to some extent.

Oftentimes when people ask us who our parents are, they are checking out our background – our relations and the behaviours associated with the name or surname. Sometimes you would hear people say things like: “That’s why he or she can’t be any better” or “That’s why he or she is like that”. Or they tend to ask – “do you know who your parents are”? Meaning, if you only knew, you would never behave like that. You see, names are important. Names build character and help define who a person is. A name gives a person his/her identity. Who your father is, will to a large extent help to shape the person you are.

Who do you think you are? Do you have a strong sense of identity? What is your identity? An identity is made up who and what you feel you are, and also how you feel you are perceived by other people around you. Your identity relates to what you do in life and how much you personally value what you do.

The parents and the child have the right to have a parent-child relationship. In addition, there are these reasons:

Identity. It is important to know who we are. Children who know both parents develop a sense of “belonging”.

Benefits. The child has the right to his/her parents’ benefits

Knowing your earthly father helps you understand your own identity as a son or daughter. Greater still is the need to know not only who your father is, but how he feels about you.

It is said, how you relate to your earthly father is how you relate to your heavenly Father as well. Fathers are supposed to exemplify the love of God. They are to lead by example, protect the home, and provide for their families naturally and spiritually.

If you cannot or do not get to know your earthly father for whatever reason, don’t allow that to be a stumbling block in getting to know your Heavenly Father. Your Heavenly Father knows you and loves you unconditionally. He loves us more than anyone of us can possibly imagine. And since God loves you unconditionally with no exceptions, no drawbacks – no matter what you have done in the past or will do in the future, you can be sure that he loves you just as you are.

If we are to have a meaningful communication with God, we need to know what kind of Father is God. What kind of relationship can we have with Him? Your understanding – or misunderstanding – of who God is, and what He’s like, will affect every area of your life, particularly in relation to your spiritual growth.

Your life on Earth is part of His plan. He has a purpose for you to fulfill. Sometimes life is, or will be hard, lonely, or frightening, but your Heavenly Father is always there. He sorrows when you suffer and rejoices when you do what is right. He wants to communicate with you as you sincerely pray to Him, and He stands ready to give you comfort, peace, and guidance in your life. Your Heavenly Father knows all about you. He knows you by name. He promises to never leave you, never to desert you, never to forsake you, and to never abandon you. Isn’t that awesome! No need to worry and no need to fear. You can trust him fully. He is a faithful father. Why not get to know Him?

Over the years, as we grow old,

We remember our father, so brave and bold.

In the garden, leaning on the plow,

He would listen to me; I see him now.

He would give advice, and understand;

He was always there, to lend a hand.

God made fathers, strong and firm,

For he knew our lives, would have great concerns.

So he gave us fathers, to teach us to pray,

And guide our lives, and show us the way.

So on his day, let’s take the time

To say “Thanks, dad. I’m glad you’re mine.”

(Mary Frances Bogle.)

