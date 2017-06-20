Perinatal Information Systems (SIP) Training in Anguilla

The Latin American Perinatal Information System (SIP) is a free software tool that has been developed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to strengthen data collection and monitoring of mother and newborn healthcare. Last week, June 6th to 9th, PAHO consultant, Dr. Rosello Diaz, conducted training on the tool here in Anguilla. More than thirty local healthcare professionals participated. Three invitees from the British Virgin Islands and one from Sint Maarten were also in attendance.

This training workshop was made possible through collaboration between PAHO, Ministry of Health and the Health Authority of Anguilla, with technical support from the Department of Information, Technology & E-Government Services (DITES). It is anticipated that the eventual full implementation of the tool will improve the national maternal and child health (MCH) programme, services and outcomes.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)